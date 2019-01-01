QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
19.69
Shares
89.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Kitz Corp is a Japan-based company that operates through segments namely valve manufacturing business in which the company manufactures and sells valves, fittings, water purifiers, and industrial filters. the brass manufacturing business involves manufacturing and selling of brass rods for machined or forged products. The company's products consist of brass, cast iron, ductile iron, strainer, bronze, and others. It generates a majority of its revenue from the Valve manufacturing business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kitz Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kitz (KITZF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kitz (OTCPK: KITZF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kitz's (KITZF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kitz.

Q

What is the target price for Kitz (KITZF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kitz

Q

Current Stock Price for Kitz (KITZF)?

A

The stock price for Kitz (OTCPK: KITZF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kitz (KITZF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kitz.

Q

When is Kitz (OTCPK:KITZF) reporting earnings?

A

Kitz does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kitz (KITZF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kitz.

Q

What sector and industry does Kitz (KITZF) operate in?

A

Kitz is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.