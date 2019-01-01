Keihan Electric Railway is a Japanese conglomerate that operates four business segments: transportation, real estate, retail distribution, and leisure and service. Transportation includes a railway system as well as buses and bus services. Real estate, the largest segment by revenue, involves sales or leasing of real estate, wholesale of construction materials, and the design of real estate projects. Retail distribution operates department stores and malls. Leisure and service consists of hotel and sightseeing cruise businesses. The group also operates a credit card business.