QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
26.84 - 32.89
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
36.81
Shares
107.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Keihan Electric Railway is a Japanese conglomerate that operates four business segments: transportation, real estate, retail distribution, and leisure and service. Transportation includes a railway system as well as buses and bus services. Real estate, the largest segment by revenue, involves sales or leasing of real estate, wholesale of construction materials, and the design of real estate projects. Retail distribution operates department stores and malls. Leisure and service consists of hotel and sightseeing cruise businesses. The group also operates a credit card business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Keihan Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Keihan Holdings (KHNRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Keihan Holdings (OTCPK: KHNRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Keihan Holdings's (KHNRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Keihan Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Keihan Holdings (KHNRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Keihan Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Keihan Holdings (KHNRF)?

A

The stock price for Keihan Holdings (OTCPK: KHNRF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Keihan Holdings (KHNRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Keihan Holdings.

Q

When is Keihan Holdings (OTCPK:KHNRF) reporting earnings?

A

Keihan Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Keihan Holdings (KHNRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Keihan Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Keihan Holdings (KHNRF) operate in?

A

Keihan Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.