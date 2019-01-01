QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Kaiser Group Holdings Inc through its subsidiaries is engaged in engineering and construction of a steel mini-mill; serves as the general contractor at the U.S. Department of Energy's Rocky Flats site; and provides aircraft maintenance and modification services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kaiser Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaiser Group Holdings (OTCEM: KGHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kaiser Group Holdings's (KGHI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaiser Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaiser Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI)?

A

The stock price for Kaiser Group Holdings (OTCEM: KGHI) is $0.72 last updated Wed Sep 22 2021 17:48:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $6.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 16, 2007 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2006.

Q

When is Kaiser Group Holdings (OTCEM:KGHI) reporting earnings?

A

Kaiser Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaiser Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaiser Group Holdings (KGHI) operate in?

A

Kaiser Group Holdings is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.