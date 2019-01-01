Kogan.com is an Australian pure-play online retailer. The firm primarily caters to value-driven consumers through its private label products, spanning multiple categories including consumer electronics, furniture, and fitness. For brand-conscious consumers, Kogan also offers a wide range of products from well-known third-party brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google. In addition, Kogan competes in the online marketplace industry, providing a platform and customer base for approved sellers in exchange for a commission. Finally, the firm sells multiple white-labelled products and services including prepaid mobile phone plans, insurance, and travel packages.