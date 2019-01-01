QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
0.25/4.28%
52 Wk
5.76 - 8.89
Mkt Cap
615.7M
Payout Ratio
888.55
Open
P/E
240.09
Shares
106.9M
Outstanding
Kogan.com is an Australian pure-play online retailer. The firm primarily caters to value-driven consumers through its private label products, spanning multiple categories including consumer electronics, furniture, and fitness. For brand-conscious consumers, Kogan also offers a wide range of products from well-known third-party brands such as Apple, Samsung, and Google. In addition, Kogan competes in the online marketplace industry, providing a platform and customer base for approved sellers in exchange for a commission. Finally, the firm sells multiple white-labelled products and services including prepaid mobile phone plans, insurance, and travel packages.

Kogan.com Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kogan.com (KGGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kogan.com (OTCGM: KGGNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kogan.com's (KGGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kogan.com.

Q

What is the target price for Kogan.com (KGGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kogan.com

Q

Current Stock Price for Kogan.com (KGGNF)?

A

The stock price for Kogan.com (OTCGM: KGGNF) is $5.76 last updated Mon Dec 13 2021 18:47:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kogan.com (KGGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kogan.com.

Q

When is Kogan.com (OTCGM:KGGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Kogan.com does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kogan.com (KGGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kogan.com.

Q

What sector and industry does Kogan.com (KGGNF) operate in?

A

Kogan.com is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.