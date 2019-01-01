Kodiak Copper Corp is focused on its 100% owned copper porphyry projects in Canada and the USA. The company's asset includes the MPD copper-gold porphyry project in the prolific Quesnel Trough in southern British Columbia, Canada, where the firm made a high-grade discovery at the Gate Zone, which is part of a zoned, copper-gold enriched envelope of significant size. Kodiak also holds the Mohave copper-molybdenum-silver porphyry project in Arizona, USA, near the Bagdad mine. Both of Kodiak's porphyry projects have been historically drilled.