Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/194.5K
Div / Yield
0.36/3.88%
52 Wk
8.96 - 14.86
Mkt Cap
340.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.58
Shares
36.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Kimball International Inc operates in the furniture manufacturing business. The company specializes in making furniture for the workplace, health, and hospitality markets. The workplace market area includes commercial, education, government, and financial segments and eBusiness. The company's furniture brand portfolio comprises Kimball, National, Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020-0.160 -0.1400
REV154.050M151.403M-2.647M

Analyst Ratings

Kimball International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kimball International (KBAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kimball International's (KBAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kimball International (KBAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 12, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting KBAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.99% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kimball International (KBAL)?

A

The stock price for Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) is $9.29 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kimball International (KBAL) pay a dividend?

A

The next Kimball International (KBAL) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-24.

Q

When is Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) reporting earnings?

A

Kimball International’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Kimball International (KBAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kimball International.

Q

What sector and industry does Kimball International (KBAL) operate in?

A

Kimball International is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.