Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.01 - 24.99
Mkt Cap
36.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
1.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Kaanapali Land LLC and its subsidiaries operate in Property and Agriculture business segments. Agriculture segment consists of farming, harvesting, and milling operations relating to coffee orchards. Property segment includes the development of land for sale and negotiates bulk sales of undeveloped land. The firm generates the majority of its revenues from the Property segment. All operations of the firm are located in State of Hawaii, United States.

Kaanapali Land Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kaanapali Land (KANP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kaanapali Land (OTCPK: KANP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Kaanapali Land's (KANP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Kaanapali Land.

Q

What is the target price for Kaanapali Land (KANP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Kaanapali Land

Q

Current Stock Price for Kaanapali Land (KANP)?

A

The stock price for Kaanapali Land (OTCPK: KANP) is $20 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 16:16:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kaanapali Land (KANP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kaanapali Land.

Q

When is Kaanapali Land (OTCPK:KANP) reporting earnings?

A

Kaanapali Land does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Kaanapali Land (KANP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kaanapali Land.

Q

What sector and industry does Kaanapali Land (KANP) operate in?

A

Kaanapali Land is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.