Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/96.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.15 - 4.2
Mkt Cap
544.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
407.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 1:13PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (OTCPK: JWCTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JW (Cayman) Therapeutics's (JWCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics

Q

Current Stock Price for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF)?

A

The stock price for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (OTCPK: JWCTF) is $1.335 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 16:14:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics.

Q

When is JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (OTCPK:JWCTF) reporting earnings?

A

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JW (Cayman) Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does JW (Cayman) Therapeutics (JWCTF) operate in?

A

JW (Cayman) Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.