Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/214.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.82 - 10
Mkt Cap
179.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
18.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Jupiter Wellness Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jupiter Wellness (JWAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JWAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jupiter Wellness's (JWAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jupiter Wellness.

Q

What is the target price for Jupiter Wellness (JWAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jupiter Wellness

Q

Current Stock Price for Jupiter Wellness (JWAC)?

A

The stock price for Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ: JWAC) is $9.87 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jupiter Wellness (JWAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jupiter Wellness.

Q

When is Jupiter Wellness (NASDAQ:JWAC) reporting earnings?

A

Jupiter Wellness does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jupiter Wellness (JWAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jupiter Wellness.

Q

What sector and industry does Jupiter Wellness (JWAC) operate in?

A

Jupiter Wellness is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.