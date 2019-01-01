QQQ

Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
JRjr33 Inc is a part of the retail industry in the United States. It looks to be a platform of multiple direct-to-consumer brands, a place where independent sales representatives in markets around the world can pursue earning opportunities at their own pace, using company-provided IT systems. The company operates through segments, such as Gourmet Food, which consists operations related to the production and sale of hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; Home Decor, which deals with operations related to the production and sale of premium hand-crafted baskets and Nutritionals and Wellness, which is responsible for selling of nutritional supplements and skin care products.

Analyst Ratings



JRjr33 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JRjr33 (JRJRQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JRjr33 (OTCEM: JRJRQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JRjr33's (JRJRQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JRjr33.

Q

What is the target price for JRjr33 (JRJRQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JRjr33

Q

Current Stock Price for JRjr33 (JRJRQ)?

A

The stock price for JRjr33 (OTCEM: JRJRQ) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:49:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JRjr33 (JRJRQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JRjr33.

Q

When is JRjr33 (OTCEM:JRJRQ) reporting earnings?

A

JRjr33 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JRjr33 (JRJRQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JRjr33.

Q

What sector and industry does JRjr33 (JRJRQ) operate in?

A

JRjr33 is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.