JRjr33 Inc is a part of the retail industry in the United States. It looks to be a platform of multiple direct-to-consumer brands, a place where independent sales representatives in markets around the world can pursue earning opportunities at their own pace, using company-provided IT systems. The company operates through segments, such as Gourmet Food, which consists operations related to the production and sale of hand-crafted spices, oils, and other food products; Home Decor, which deals with operations related to the production and sale of premium hand-crafted baskets and Nutritionals and Wellness, which is responsible for selling of nutritional supplements and skin care products.