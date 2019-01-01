Japan Real Estate Investment Corp, or J-REIT, is a Japanese real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and leases office properties. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is located within Tokyo's 23 wards and the Tokyo metropolitan area in terms of total value. Within this area, most of J-REIT's offices reside within the Tokyo central business district. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the leasing of its office properties. While J-REIT tenants hail from a diverse assortment of industries, firms from the service, information services, electric devices, and financial services industries are its largest customers in terms of total leased space.