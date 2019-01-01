QQQ
Japan Real Estate Investment Corp, or J-REIT, is a Japanese real estate investment trust that invests in, owns, and leases office properties. The vast majority of the company's real estate portfolio is located within Tokyo's 23 wards and the Tokyo metropolitan area in terms of total value. Within this area, most of J-REIT's offices reside within the Tokyo central business district. The company derives nearly all of its income in the form of rental revenue from the leasing of its office properties. While J-REIT tenants hail from a diverse assortment of industries, firms from the service, information services, electric devices, and financial services industries are its largest customers in terms of total leased space.

see more
Japan Real Estate Invest Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Real Estate Invest (OTCPK: JREIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Real Estate Invest's (JREIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Real Estate Invest

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF)?

A

The stock price for Japan Real Estate Invest (OTCPK: JREIF) is $5600 last updated Wed Dec 23 2020 16:41:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q

When is Japan Real Estate Invest (OTCPK:JREIF) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Real Estate Invest does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Real Estate Invest.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Real Estate Invest (JREIF) operate in?

A

Japan Real Estate Invest is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.