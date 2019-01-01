QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jacquet Metals is engaged in the business of distributing special steels in China and North America. The product lines consist of Jacquet, which involves Quarto stainless steel sheets and nickel alloys; Stappert, consists of long products in stainless steels and IMS Group, which consists of carbon steels, alloys, stainless steels for mechanics and tool steels. The products are used in agro-food, energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, paper industry, mines and quarries, public works, steel, shipbuilding, agricultural equipment, general mechanics, recycling, desalination of seawater for agriculture, wastewater treatment purposes.

Jacquet Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jacquet Metals (JQTMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jacquet Metals (OTCPK: JQTMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jacquet Metals's (JQTMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jacquet Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Jacquet Metals (JQTMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jacquet Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Jacquet Metals (JQTMF)?

A

The stock price for Jacquet Metals (OTCPK: JQTMF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jacquet Metals (JQTMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jacquet Metals.

Q

When is Jacquet Metals (OTCPK:JQTMF) reporting earnings?

A

Jacquet Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jacquet Metals (JQTMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jacquet Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Jacquet Metals (JQTMF) operate in?

A

Jacquet Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.