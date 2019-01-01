Jacquet Metals is engaged in the business of distributing special steels in China and North America. The product lines consist of Jacquet, which involves Quarto stainless steel sheets and nickel alloys; Stappert, consists of long products in stainless steels and IMS Group, which consists of carbon steels, alloys, stainless steels for mechanics and tool steels. The products are used in agro-food, energy, chemicals and petrochemicals, paper industry, mines and quarries, public works, steel, shipbuilding, agricultural equipment, general mechanics, recycling, desalination of seawater for agriculture, wastewater treatment purposes.