The Japan Steel Works Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The steel and energy products segment provides steel components for turbine shafts, steel components for nuclear reactors, steel casting for power plant turbines, oil refining equipment, high-pressure steel tankers, wind turbine systems, and various other steel products. The industrial machinery products segment offers polyolefin pelletizers, injection molding machines, extruders, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, defense equipment, and other industrial machinery and related services and solutions. The company generates the majority of its sales from Japan and China.