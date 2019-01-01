QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
0.18/1.10%
52 Wk
11.34 - 18.07
Mkt Cap
2.4B
Payout Ratio
29.21
Open
-
P/E
27.6
EPS
15.87
Shares
147.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
The Japan Steel Works Ltd is a Japan-based company that primarily operates through two segments. The steel and energy products segment provides steel components for turbine shafts, steel components for nuclear reactors, steel casting for power plant turbines, oil refining equipment, high-pressure steel tankers, wind turbine systems, and various other steel products. The industrial machinery products segment offers polyolefin pelletizers, injection molding machines, extruders, film and sheet machines, blow molding machines, defense equipment, and other industrial machinery and related services and solutions. The company generates the majority of its sales from Japan and China.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

The Japan Steel Works Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are The Japan Steel Works's (JPSWY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for The Japan Steel Works.

Q

What is the target price for The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) stock?

A

The latest price target for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) was reported by Jefferies on May 26, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.42 expecting JPSWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -66.65% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY)?

A

The stock price for The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK: JPSWY) is $16.25 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:54:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.51 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 18, 2012 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is The Japan Steel Works (OTCPK:JPSWY) reporting earnings?

A

The Japan Steel Works does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for The Japan Steel Works.

Q

What sector and industry does The Japan Steel Works (JPSWY) operate in?

A

The Japan Steel Works is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.