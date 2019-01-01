QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Japan Post Bank is the successor of the postal-savings system dating back to the Meiji era. It was partially privatized in 2015, when the government sold to the public an 11% stake in parent company Japan Post Holdings, which in turn sold 11% stakes in Japan Post Bank and Japan Post Insurance to the public. After follow-on offerings by the parent in September 2017 and November 2021, Japan Post Bank is now 30% indirectly owned by the government. Japan Post Bank has 234 direct branches and also accepts deposits and sells investment products at more than 24,000 post offices across the country through a sales-agency agreement with Japan Post (an unlisted subsidiary of Japan Post Holdings).

Japan Post Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Japan Post Bank (JPPTY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Japan Post Bank (OTCPK: JPPTY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Japan Post Bank's (JPPTY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Japan Post Bank.

Q

What is the target price for Japan Post Bank (JPPTY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Japan Post Bank

Q

Current Stock Price for Japan Post Bank (JPPTY)?

A

The stock price for Japan Post Bank (OTCPK: JPPTY) is $9.99 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:41:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Japan Post Bank (JPPTY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Japan Post Bank.

Q

When is Japan Post Bank (OTCPK:JPPTY) reporting earnings?

A

Japan Post Bank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Japan Post Bank (JPPTY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Japan Post Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Japan Post Bank (JPPTY) operate in?

A

Japan Post Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.