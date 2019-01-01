JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust which focuses purely on Indian companies, providing access to India's long-term growth potential through locally based investment expertise. Its investment objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. In seeking to achieve this objective the company employs JPMF to actively manage the company's assets. The company aims to outperform the MSCI India Index. The Fund invests in both Indian and non-Indian companies which derive a material part of their revenues from India.