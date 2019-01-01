QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.95 - 9.95
Mkt Cap
768.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
77.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust which focuses purely on Indian companies, providing access to India's long-term growth potential through locally based investment expertise. Its investment objective is to achieve capital growth from investments in India. In seeking to achieve this objective the company employs JPMF to actively manage the company's assets. The company aims to outperform the MSCI India Index. The Fund invests in both Indian and non-Indian companies which derive a material part of their revenues from India.

JPMorgan Indian IT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JPMorgan Indian IT (OTCPK: JPIVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are JPMorgan Indian IT's (JPIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JPMorgan Indian IT.

Q

What is the target price for JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JPMorgan Indian IT

Q

Current Stock Price for JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF)?

A

The stock price for JPMorgan Indian IT (OTCPK: JPIVF) is $9.95 last updated Tue Feb 23 2021 14:44:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JPMorgan Indian IT.

Q

When is JPMorgan Indian IT (OTCPK:JPIVF) reporting earnings?

A

JPMorgan Indian IT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JPMorgan Indian IT.

Q

What sector and industry does JPMorgan Indian IT (JPIVF) operate in?

A

JPMorgan Indian IT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.