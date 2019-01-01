QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/126.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 0.07
Mkt Cap
7.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
172.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jourdan Resources Inc is an exploration-stage mining company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mining properties in lithium and other minerals, primarily in Canada. The company's only segment is the exploration of its North American mineral licenses. Its properties include Vallee Lithium, Baillarge Lithium-Moly and Pressiac - La Corne Lithium.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jourdan Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jourdan Resources (JORFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jourdan Resources (OTCQB: JORFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jourdan Resources's (JORFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jourdan Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Jourdan Resources (JORFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jourdan Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Jourdan Resources (JORFF)?

A

The stock price for Jourdan Resources (OTCQB: JORFF) is $0.0427 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:46:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jourdan Resources (JORFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jourdan Resources.

Q

When is Jourdan Resources (OTCQB:JORFF) reporting earnings?

A

Jourdan Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jourdan Resources (JORFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jourdan Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Jourdan Resources (JORFF) operate in?

A

Jourdan Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.