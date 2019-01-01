QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Marine
Jinhui Shipping and Transportation Ltd is an investment holding company. It operates its business through its subsidiaries. The principal activities of the business are ship chartering and ship owning. Geographically, it operates in various countries like China, Singapore, Japan, Germany, and Others.

Jinhui Shipping Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jinhui Shipping (OTCPK: JNSTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jinhui Shipping's (JNSTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jinhui Shipping.

Q

What is the target price for Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jinhui Shipping

Q

Current Stock Price for Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF)?

A

The stock price for Jinhui Shipping (OTCPK: JNSTF) is $1.5 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:59:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jinhui Shipping.

Q

When is Jinhui Shipping (OTCPK:JNSTF) reporting earnings?

A

Jinhui Shipping does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jinhui Shipping.

Q

What sector and industry does Jinhui Shipping (JNSTF) operate in?

A

Jinhui Shipping is in the Industrials sector and Marine industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.