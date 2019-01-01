QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
27.35 - 36
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.47
Shares
57.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Jenoptik AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes optical technology products to the semiconductor equipment, automotive, medical technology, defense, security, and aviation industries. Its products include optoelectronic systems, power supply and drive systems, industrial metrology, camera and camera modules, laser technology, light emitting diode technology, aviation systems, and traffic safety systems. The firm has manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States, and Asia, and generates revenue all over the world.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jenoptik Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jenoptik (JNPKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jenoptik (OTCPK: JNPKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jenoptik's (JNPKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jenoptik.

Q

What is the target price for Jenoptik (JNPKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jenoptik

Q

Current Stock Price for Jenoptik (JNPKF)?

A

The stock price for Jenoptik (OTCPK: JNPKF) is $36 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 19:28:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jenoptik (JNPKF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jenoptik.

Q

When is Jenoptik (OTCPK:JNPKF) reporting earnings?

A

Jenoptik does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jenoptik (JNPKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jenoptik.

Q

What sector and industry does Jenoptik (JNPKF) operate in?

A

Jenoptik is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.