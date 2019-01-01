Jenoptik AG is a Germany-based company that manufactures and distributes optical technology products to the semiconductor equipment, automotive, medical technology, defense, security, and aviation industries. Its products include optoelectronic systems, power supply and drive systems, industrial metrology, camera and camera modules, laser technology, light emitting diode technology, aviation systems, and traffic safety systems. The firm has manufacturing facilities in Europe, the United States, and Asia, and generates revenue all over the world.