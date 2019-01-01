|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (ARCA: JHPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF.
There is no analysis for John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF
The stock price for John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF (ARCA: JHPI) is $24.2954 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:17:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF.
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF.
John Hancock Exchange-Traded Fund Trust John Hancock Preferred Income ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.