Jungheinrich is Europe's second-largest forklift manufacturer with a niche carved out in the retail and wholesale segment, including a stronghold in supermarkets. The company was founded in 1953 by Friedrich Jungheinrich, and control of Jungheinrich remains in his descendants' hands through special voting shares. Globally, the company ranks number four behind Toyota and Kion Group, but nearly 90% of its sales comes from Europe, which still accounts for more than 30% of global forklift industry production.