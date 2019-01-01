QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 12:00PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail

JD Health International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy JD Health International (JDHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of JD Health International (OTCPK: JDHIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are JD Health International's (JDHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for JD Health International.

Q

What is the target price for JD Health International (JDHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for JD Health International

Q

Current Stock Price for JD Health International (JDHIF)?

A

The stock price for JD Health International (OTCPK: JDHIF) is $9 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:43:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does JD Health International (JDHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for JD Health International.

Q

When is JD Health International (OTCPK:JDHIF) reporting earnings?

A

JD Health International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is JD Health International (JDHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for JD Health International.

Q

What sector and industry does JD Health International (JDHIF) operate in?

A

JD Health International is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.