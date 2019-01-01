Jaxsta Ltd is a music technology company that carries on music database. It has developed an online platform named Jaxsta to hold official music metadata. Its database consists of official music information and is built to meet the needs of music professionals and enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive and authenticated source of music data. The company uses " Big Data" technology to ingest and translate information sourced directly from official channels including record labels, music publishers, royalty agencies and industry associations onto its Jaxsta platform ensuring optimum accuracy and reliability.