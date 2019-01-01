QQQ
Jaxsta Ltd is a music technology company that carries on music database. It has developed an online platform named Jaxsta to hold official music metadata. Its database consists of official music information and is built to meet the needs of music professionals and enthusiasts seeking a comprehensive and authenticated source of music data. The company uses " Big Data" technology to ingest and translate information sourced directly from official channels including record labels, music publishers, royalty agencies and industry associations onto its Jaxsta platform ensuring optimum accuracy and reliability.

Jaxsta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jaxsta (JAXAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jaxsta (OTCPK: JAXAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Jaxsta's (JAXAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Jaxsta.

Q

What is the target price for Jaxsta (JAXAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Jaxsta

Q

Current Stock Price for Jaxsta (JAXAF)?

A

The stock price for Jaxsta (OTCPK: JAXAF) is $0.03 last updated Thu Jun 03 2021 13:34:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jaxsta (JAXAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jaxsta.

Q

When is Jaxsta (OTCPK:JAXAF) reporting earnings?

A

Jaxsta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Jaxsta (JAXAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jaxsta.

Q

What sector and industry does Jaxsta (JAXAF) operate in?

A

Jaxsta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.