iWallet Corp is a United States based company engaged in the business of designing and developing smart techcessories. It develops biometric locking cases and security products to protect against identity, personal and financial information theft. The company's product is a biometric locking luxury storage case that protects cash, credit card and personal information.

iWallet Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iWallet (IWAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iWallet (OTCPK: IWAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iWallet's (IWAL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iWallet.

Q

What is the target price for iWallet (IWAL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iWallet

Q

Current Stock Price for iWallet (IWAL)?

A

The stock price for iWallet (OTCPK: IWAL) is $0.0179 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:47:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iWallet (IWAL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iWallet.

Q

When is iWallet (OTCPK:IWAL) reporting earnings?

A

iWallet does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iWallet (IWAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iWallet.

Q

What sector and industry does iWallet (IWAL) operate in?

A

iWallet is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.