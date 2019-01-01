Innovest Global Inc is a diversified Industrial company. It operates in six segments: Energy Solutions, which provides an all-in-one offering of procurement and efficiency solutions for commercial and industrial customers, including LED lighting and retrofits; Energy Brokerage segment provides competitive electricity and natural gas purchase programs for residential and commercial consumers; Call Center Services; Building Solutions segment designs, engineers, tests and assembles curtainwall systems or other building solutions used in large custom construction projects; Wholesale Purchasing, which acts as a national distributor of roofing, windows, fasteners, and associated tools and accessories; and Others segment.