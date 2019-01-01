QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/40.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.13
Mkt Cap
3.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-400
Shares
159.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Innovest Global Inc is a diversified Industrial company. It operates in six segments: Energy Solutions, which provides an all-in-one offering of procurement and efficiency solutions for commercial and industrial customers, including LED lighting and retrofits; Energy Brokerage segment provides competitive electricity and natural gas purchase programs for residential and commercial consumers; Call Center Services; Building Solutions segment designs, engineers, tests and assembles curtainwall systems or other building solutions used in large custom construction projects; Wholesale Purchasing, which acts as a national distributor of roofing, windows, fasteners, and associated tools and accessories; and Others segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Innovest Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Innovest Global (IVST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Innovest Global (OTCPK: IVST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Innovest Global's (IVST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Innovest Global.

Q

What is the target price for Innovest Global (IVST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Innovest Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Innovest Global (IVST)?

A

The stock price for Innovest Global (OTCPK: IVST) is $0.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:44:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Innovest Global (IVST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Innovest Global.

Q

When is Innovest Global (OTCPK:IVST) reporting earnings?

A

Innovest Global does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Innovest Global (IVST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Innovest Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Innovest Global (IVST) operate in?

A

Innovest Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.