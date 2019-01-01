QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.6K
Div / Yield
0.66/8.15%
52 Wk
7.04 - 8.45
Mkt Cap
260.5M
Payout Ratio
82.66
Open
-
P/E
10.29
EPS
0.99
Shares
32.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada based open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT Properties consist of office properties that are used for rental of office space leased to corporate clients in urban areas. Its properties portfolio includes office rental properties located in France and Germany. The majority of its revenue is generated from rental income in France.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inovalis REIT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inovalis REIT (IVREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inovalis REIT (OTC: IVREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inovalis REIT's (IVREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inovalis REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Inovalis REIT (IVREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inovalis REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Inovalis REIT (IVREF)?

A

The stock price for Inovalis REIT (OTC: IVREF) is $8.04 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:59:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inovalis REIT (IVREF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is Inovalis REIT (OTC:IVREF) reporting earnings?

A

Inovalis REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inovalis REIT (IVREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inovalis REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Inovalis REIT (IVREF) operate in?

A

Inovalis REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.