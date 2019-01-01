QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/83.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.08 - 0.47
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
5.8B
Outstanding
Imugene Ltd specializes in a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its product includes HER-Vaxx,PD1-Vaxx, CF33 and CF33 CD19. HER-Vaxx is a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu. The company is also developing B-cell peptide cancer vaccines and therapeutics. Its only operating segment being the Research and Development of oncolytic immunotherapies.

Imugene Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imugene (IUGNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imugene (OTCPK: IUGNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Imugene's (IUGNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imugene.

Q

What is the target price for Imugene (IUGNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imugene

Q

Current Stock Price for Imugene (IUGNF)?

A

The stock price for Imugene (OTCPK: IUGNF) is $0.194 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:30:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imugene (IUGNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imugene.

Q

When is Imugene (OTCPK:IUGNF) reporting earnings?

A

Imugene does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imugene (IUGNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imugene.

Q

What sector and industry does Imugene (IUGNF) operate in?

A

Imugene is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.