Imugene Ltd specializes in a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its product includes HER-Vaxx,PD1-Vaxx, CF33 and CF33 CD19. HER-Vaxx is a proprietary HER2 +ve cancer vaccine that stimulates a polyclonal antibody response to HER2/neu. The company is also developing B-cell peptide cancer vaccines and therapeutics. Its only operating segment being the Research and Development of oncolytic immunotherapies.