ITO EN Ltd makes beverages and other tea and nutritional products that it sells in Japan. Ito En primarily sells green tea products, including ready-to-drink beverages, tea bags, and other tea leaf products, under its Oi Ocha brand. Other beverages the company sells include black tea, Chinese tea, coffee, vegetable beverages, fruit beverages, mineral water, and functional beverages. The Leaf- and Drink-Related business segment makes up roughly 90% of the company's total revenue. Most remaining revenue is generated from Ito En's restaurant business, which operates hundreds of Tully's coffee shops in Japan.