|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Intertech Solutions (OTCEM: ITEC) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Intertech Solutions.
There is no analysis for Intertech Solutions
The stock price for Intertech Solutions (OTCEM: ITEC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:37:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Intertech Solutions.
Intertech Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Intertech Solutions.
Intertech Solutions is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.