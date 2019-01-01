QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Intertech Solutions Inc is a USA based company. It is a project finance management and services consulting company, which provides development capital, engineering, project supervision and technical management to a variety of projects in the natural resources sector.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Intertech Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intertech Solutions (ITEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intertech Solutions (OTCEM: ITEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intertech Solutions's (ITEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intertech Solutions.

Q

What is the target price for Intertech Solutions (ITEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intertech Solutions

Q

Current Stock Price for Intertech Solutions (ITEC)?

A

The stock price for Intertech Solutions (OTCEM: ITEC) is $0.0001 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:37:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intertech Solutions (ITEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intertech Solutions.

Q

When is Intertech Solutions (OTCEM:ITEC) reporting earnings?

A

Intertech Solutions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intertech Solutions (ITEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intertech Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does Intertech Solutions (ITEC) operate in?

A

Intertech Solutions is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.