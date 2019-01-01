QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Inrob Tech Ltd provides engineering products and services for the maintenance of critical and sophisticated equipment, and the integration and production of advanced wireless control solutions for unmanned ground vehicle robots.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inrob Tech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inrob Tech (IRBL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inrob Tech (OTCEM: IRBL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inrob Tech's (IRBL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inrob Tech.

Q

What is the target price for Inrob Tech (IRBL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inrob Tech

Q

Current Stock Price for Inrob Tech (IRBL)?

A

The stock price for Inrob Tech (OTCEM: IRBL) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 19:36:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inrob Tech (IRBL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inrob Tech.

Q

When is Inrob Tech (OTCEM:IRBL) reporting earnings?

A

Inrob Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inrob Tech (IRBL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inrob Tech.

Q

What sector and industry does Inrob Tech (IRBL) operate in?

A

Inrob Tech is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.