|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Inrob Tech (OTCEM: IRBL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Inrob Tech.
There is no analysis for Inrob Tech
The stock price for Inrob Tech (OTCEM: IRBL) is $0.000001 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 19:36:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Inrob Tech.
Inrob Tech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Inrob Tech.
Inrob Tech is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.