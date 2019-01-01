QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.42 - 0.6
Mkt Cap
13.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
26.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
iQ International AG is the Switzerland-based technology company specialized in lead-acid batteries for automobile and commercial vehicle applications. In addition, the company provides consulting services to licensees and manufacturers of vehicle batteries and advanced energy systems. The company primarily serves battery manufacturers.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

iQ International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy iQ International (IQWLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of iQ International (OTCGM: IQWLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are iQ International's (IQWLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for iQ International.

Q

What is the target price for iQ International (IQWLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for iQ International

Q

Current Stock Price for iQ International (IQWLF)?

A

The stock price for iQ International (OTCGM: IQWLF) is $0.5 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 13:42:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does iQ International (IQWLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for iQ International.

Q

When is iQ International (OTCGM:IQWLF) reporting earnings?

A

iQ International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is iQ International (IQWLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for iQ International.

Q

What sector and industry does iQ International (IQWLF) operate in?

A

iQ International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.