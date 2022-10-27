World Fuel Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights

World Fuel Servs INT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.
Revenue was up $7.31 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 19.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at World Fuel Servs's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.29
|0.29
|0.26
|0.34
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.42
|0.28
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|12.09B
|9.96B
|8.92B
|7.71B
|Revenue Actual
|17.12B
|12.46B
|9.94B
|8.35B
