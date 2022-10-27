World Fuel Servs: Q3 Earnings Insights

World Fuel Servs INT reported its Q3 earnings results on Thursday, October 27, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

World Fuel Servs beat estimated earnings by 4.69%, reporting an EPS of $0.67 versus an estimate of $0.64.

Revenue was up $7.31 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12 which was followed by a 19.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at World Fuel Servs's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.26 0.34 EPS Actual 0.41 0.42 0.28 0.36 Revenue Estimate 12.09B 9.96B 8.92B 7.71B Revenue Actual 17.12B 12.46B 9.94B 8.35B

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.29 0.29 0.26 0.34 EPS Actual 0.41 0.42 0.28 0.36 Revenue Estimate 12.09B 9.96B 8.92B 7.71B Revenue Actual 17.12B 12.46B 9.94B 8.35B

To track all earnings releases for World Fuel Servs visit their earnings calendar here.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.