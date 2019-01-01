Inpost SA is specialized in the provision of postal services. The group offers a network of parcel boxes, self-service parcel delivery, and collection points. It also offers services for the collection, routing and delivery of mail, dispatch and delivery of parcels, express transport, and delivery. It operates in three segments. APM segment is focused on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines. To-Door segment includes delivery of parcels using door-to-door couriers. International segment comprises APM business which delivers parcels to automated parcel machines in the United Kingdom and Italy.