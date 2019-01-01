QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
15.03 - 18.73
Mkt Cap
7.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.18
Shares
500M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inpost SA is specialized in the provision of postal services. The group offers a network of parcel boxes, self-service parcel delivery, and collection points. It also offers services for the collection, routing and delivery of mail, dispatch and delivery of parcels, express transport, and delivery. It operates in three segments. APM segment is focused on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines. To-Door segment includes delivery of parcels using door-to-door couriers. International segment comprises APM business which delivers parcels to automated parcel machines in the United Kingdom and Italy.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Inpost Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inpost (INPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inpost (OTCEM: INPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inpost's (INPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inpost.

Q

What is the target price for Inpost (INPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inpost

Q

Current Stock Price for Inpost (INPOF)?

A

The stock price for Inpost (OTCEM: INPOF) is $15.0301 last updated Mon Oct 11 2021 15:43:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inpost (INPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inpost.

Q

When is Inpost (OTCEM:INPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Inpost does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inpost (INPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inpost.

Q

What sector and industry does Inpost (INPOF) operate in?

A

Inpost is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.