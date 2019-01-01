QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Inca Minerals Ltd is a junior resource company that engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Greater Riqueza, Frewena Fable Project, Frewena Far East Project, Jean Elson Project, Lorna May Project, MaCauley Creek Project, Cerro Rayas, and Peru and Zn-Ag-Pb-Cu-Au.

Inca Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inca Minerals (INMNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inca Minerals (OTCGM: INMNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inca Minerals's (INMNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inca Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Inca Minerals (INMNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inca Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Inca Minerals (INMNF)?

A

The stock price for Inca Minerals (OTCGM: INMNF) is $0.083 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 18:42:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inca Minerals (INMNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inca Minerals.

Q

When is Inca Minerals (OTCGM:INMNF) reporting earnings?

A

Inca Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inca Minerals (INMNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inca Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Inca Minerals (INMNF) operate in?

A

Inca Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.