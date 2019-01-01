QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.11 - 4.97
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
406.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages, and develops a portfolio of lifestyle, seniors rental, and holiday communities across Australia. It operates through four segments: Ingenia Lifestyle & Rental; Ingenia Lifestyle Development; Holidays & Mixed-Use; Ingenia Gardens; Fuel, Food & Beverage Services; and Corporate & Other. The Lifestyle Development segment generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. The Ingenia Lifestyle Development segment comprises of development and sale of lifestyle homes.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Ingenia Communities Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ingenia Communities (INGEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ingenia Communities (OTC: INGEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ingenia Communities's (INGEF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ingenia Communities.

Q

What is the target price for Ingenia Communities (INGEF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ingenia Communities

Q

Current Stock Price for Ingenia Communities (INGEF)?

A

The stock price for Ingenia Communities (OTC: INGEF) is $4.11 last updated Tue Aug 17 2021 17:09:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ingenia Communities (INGEF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ingenia Communities.

Q

When is Ingenia Communities (OTC:INGEF) reporting earnings?

A

Ingenia Communities does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ingenia Communities (INGEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ingenia Communities.

Q

What sector and industry does Ingenia Communities (INGEF) operate in?

A

Ingenia Communities is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.