Ingenia Communities Group owns, manages, and develops a portfolio of lifestyle, seniors rental, and holiday communities across Australia. It operates through four segments: Ingenia Lifestyle & Rental; Ingenia Lifestyle Development; Holidays & Mixed-Use; Ingenia Gardens; Fuel, Food & Beverage Services; and Corporate & Other. The Lifestyle Development segment generates the vast majority of the company's revenue. The Ingenia Lifestyle Development segment comprises of development and sale of lifestyle homes.