Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/58.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.03
Mkt Cap
311M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
31.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
INSU Acquisition Corp II is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

INSU Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy INSU Acquisition (INAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of INSU Acquisition (NYSE: INAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are INSU Acquisition's (INAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for INSU Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for INSU Acquisition (INAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for INSU Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for INSU Acquisition (INAQ)?

A

The stock price for INSU Acquisition (NYSE: INAQ) is $9.74 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 20:04:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does INSU Acquisition (INAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for INSU Acquisition.

Q

When is INSU Acquisition (NYSE:INAQ) reporting earnings?

A

INSU Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is INSU Acquisition (INAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for INSU Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does INSU Acquisition (INAQ) operate in?

A

INSU Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.