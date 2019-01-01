|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IMRIS (OTCEM: IMRSQ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IMRIS.
There is no analysis for IMRIS
The stock price for IMRIS (OTCEM: IMRSQ) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IMRIS.
IMRIS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IMRIS.
IMRIS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.