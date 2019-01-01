QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
IMRIS Inc designs, manufactures and markets Image-guided therapy systems that improves the effectiveness of therapy delivery. Its main product is the Visius surgical theater. The company provides its products to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular and cardiovascular markets. The firm is focused on bringing enhanced visualization to the point of therapy delivery and is spread across Canada, United States, Europe and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

IMRIS Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IMRIS (IMRSQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IMRIS (OTCEM: IMRSQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IMRIS's (IMRSQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IMRIS.

Q

What is the target price for IMRIS (IMRSQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IMRIS

Q

Current Stock Price for IMRIS (IMRSQ)?

A

The stock price for IMRIS (OTCEM: IMRSQ) is $0.00001 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:47:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IMRIS (IMRSQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IMRIS.

Q

When is IMRIS (OTCEM:IMRSQ) reporting earnings?

A

IMRIS does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IMRIS (IMRSQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IMRIS.

Q

What sector and industry does IMRIS (IMRSQ) operate in?

A

IMRIS is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.