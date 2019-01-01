QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/50.9K
Div / Yield
0.02/1.02%
52 Wk
1.2 - 2.19
Mkt Cap
812.7M
Payout Ratio
23.12
Open
-
P/E
27.33
Shares
396.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Imdex Ltd is an Australia-based company engaged in providing mining, equipment, technology, and services. It operates in the Minerals sector which involves the principal activities of providing drilling fluid products, advanced downhole instrumentation, data solutions and geo-analytics services to exploration, development and production companies in the minerals sector. The group operates in the Americas; Asia Pacific and Africa/Europe. It derives a majority of revenue from the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Imdex Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Imdex (IMDXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Imdex (OTCPK: IMDXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Imdex's (IMDXF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Imdex.

Q

What is the target price for Imdex (IMDXF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Imdex

Q

Current Stock Price for Imdex (IMDXF)?

A

The stock price for Imdex (OTCPK: IMDXF) is $2.05 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 16:18:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Imdex (IMDXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Imdex.

Q

When is Imdex (OTCPK:IMDXF) reporting earnings?

A

Imdex does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Imdex (IMDXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Imdex.

Q

What sector and industry does Imdex (IMDXF) operate in?

A

Imdex is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.