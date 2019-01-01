IMCD NV manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and food ingredients. The firm's product portfolio consists of two major categories: life sciences and industrials. Life sciences products include pharmaceuticals, personal-care products, and food and nutrition additives and ingredients. Industrials products include coatings, lubricants, synthesis chemicals, plastics, and detergents for home and commercial use. The company organizes itself into four primary segments based on geography: Europe, Asia-Pacific, other emerging markets, and United States. Most of IMCD's revenue comes from Europe.