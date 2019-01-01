QQQ
Benzinga - Jul 2, 2021, 5:11AM
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
Informa PLC is a British multinational publishing and events company that operates several different publishing brands across the United Kingdom, North America, China, and Europe. The company has five operating divisions: Informa Markets, Informa Connect, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The company provides the data in the fields of pharma, finance, maritime, construction, aviation, fashion, marketing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and others through its divisions. The Informa Markets division contributes to the majority of the revenue.

Informa Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Informa (IFJPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Informa (OTCPK: IFJPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Informa's (IFJPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Informa.

Q

What is the target price for Informa (IFJPY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Informa (OTCPK: IFJPY) was reported by Berenberg on July 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IFJPY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Informa (IFJPY)?

A

The stock price for Informa (OTCPK: IFJPY) is $16.12 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Informa (IFJPY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.38 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 8, 2015 to stockholders of record on April 29, 2015.

Q

When is Informa (OTCPK:IFJPY) reporting earnings?

A

Informa does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Informa (IFJPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Informa.

Q

What sector and industry does Informa (IFJPY) operate in?

A

Informa is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.