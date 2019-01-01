QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Intercare DX INC is a biomedical and other software products development and services company. It has created, published and marketed software products that are embedded with sound, text, and video, for purpose of relaxation training and stress management. The company serves Education, Hospitality, Legal, Human Capital, and Healthcare Management industry.

Intercare DX Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Intercare DX (ICCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Intercare DX (OTCPK: ICCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Intercare DX's (ICCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Intercare DX.

Q

What is the target price for Intercare DX (ICCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Intercare DX

Q

Current Stock Price for Intercare DX (ICCO)?

A

The stock price for Intercare DX (OTCPK: ICCO) is $0.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:16:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Intercare DX (ICCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Intercare DX.

Q

When is Intercare DX (OTCPK:ICCO) reporting earnings?

A

Intercare DX does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Intercare DX (ICCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Intercare DX.

Q

What sector and industry does Intercare DX (ICCO) operate in?

A

Intercare DX is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.