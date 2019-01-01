QQQ
Inter Action Corp is engaged in IoT related business, environmental energy business which include drying and deodorizing equipment for exhaust gas treatment equipment, and industry 4.0 promotion project which include precision anti-vibration device, 3D modelling design, and gear testing machine.

Inter Action Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inter Action (IACYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inter Action (OTCGM: IACYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Inter Action's (IACYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Inter Action.

Q

What is the target price for Inter Action (IACYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Inter Action

Q

Current Stock Price for Inter Action (IACYF)?

A

The stock price for Inter Action (OTCGM: IACYF) is $16.75 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 20:03:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inter Action (IACYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inter Action.

Q

When is Inter Action (OTCGM:IACYF) reporting earnings?

A

Inter Action does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Inter Action (IACYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inter Action.

Q

What sector and industry does Inter Action (IACYF) operate in?

A

Inter Action is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.