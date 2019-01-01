Hyundai Elevator Co Ltd, which is an affiliate of Hyundai Group, is a South Korea-based company that provides moving solutions. The company designs, installs and maintains elevators, escalators, moving walkways, automated material handling systems, parking systems for cars and bikes, platform screen doors, auto-sliding canopy, gap-zero and others. The company's products are used in shopping centers, hotels, department stores, airports, subways, large-scale sporting facilities, train stations, bus terminals, distribution centers, cold storage facilities, air cargo systems, and others.