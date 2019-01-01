Hexpol AB manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into two segments based on product type. The compounding segment, which generates the vast majority of revenue, sells synthetic rubber to the automotive, aerospace, footwear, and pharmaceutical industries. The company's synthetic rubber products are used in the production of tires, hoses, seals, footwear, and pharmaceuticals. The engineered products segment sells gaskets used in plate heat exchangers, forklift wheels, and castor wheels. The majority of revenue comes from North America.