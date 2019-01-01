QQQ
Hexagon Composites ASA is a supplier of clean energy technology for gas storage, distribution, fuel systems, and drivetrains. Its operating segments are Agility Fuel Solutions, Hexagon Purus, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline and Other, and Hexagon Ragasco LPG. Agility Fuel Solutions provides compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas, and propane hydrogen fuel systems. Hexagon Purus segment involves the development and supply of high-pressure composite cylinders and solutions for a wide range of Hydrogen applications. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline and Other segment develops and supplies high-pressure composite storage and transportation cylinders and modules for compressed natural gas and biogas. Hexagon Ragasco LPG segment manufactures low-pressure composite cylinders.

Hexagon Composites Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hexagon Composites (OTCPK: HXGCF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hexagon Composites's (HXGCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hexagon Composites.

Q

What is the target price for Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hexagon Composites

Q

Current Stock Price for Hexagon Composites (HXGCF)?

A

The stock price for Hexagon Composites (OTCPK: HXGCF) is $2.94 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:47:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hexagon Composites.

Q

When is Hexagon Composites (OTCPK:HXGCF) reporting earnings?

A

Hexagon Composites does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hexagon Composites.

Q

What sector and industry does Hexagon Composites (HXGCF) operate in?

A

Hexagon Composites is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.