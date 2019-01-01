Hexagon Composites ASA is a supplier of clean energy technology for gas storage, distribution, fuel systems, and drivetrains. Its operating segments are Agility Fuel Solutions, Hexagon Purus, Hexagon Mobile Pipeline and Other, and Hexagon Ragasco LPG. Agility Fuel Solutions provides compressed natural gas, liquid natural gas, and propane hydrogen fuel systems. Hexagon Purus segment involves the development and supply of high-pressure composite cylinders and solutions for a wide range of Hydrogen applications. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline and Other segment develops and supplies high-pressure composite storage and transportation cylinders and modules for compressed natural gas and biogas. Hexagon Ragasco LPG segment manufactures low-pressure composite cylinders.