Range
0.19 - 0.21
Vol / Avg.
38.3K/399.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
8.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.21
P/E
0.08
EPS
-0.31
Shares
41.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
High Wire Networks Inc is engaged in delivering vendor-agnostic technical field, professional and security services. Its services include design, installation, configuration and support for unified communications, wired and wireless networks, cabling and infrastructure, and electrical systems. It also offers a variety of on-demand, rapid-response solutions with service levels ranging from two hours to the next business day for onsite break-fix and remote technical support.

High Wire Networks Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Wire Networks (HWNI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Wire Networks (OTCQB: HWNI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Wire Networks's (HWNI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Wire Networks.

Q

What is the target price for High Wire Networks (HWNI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Wire Networks

Q

Current Stock Price for High Wire Networks (HWNI)?

A

The stock price for High Wire Networks (OTCQB: HWNI) is $0.19714 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:57:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Wire Networks (HWNI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Wire Networks.

Q

When is High Wire Networks (OTCQB:HWNI) reporting earnings?

A

High Wire Networks does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Wire Networks (HWNI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Wire Networks.

Q

What sector and industry does High Wire Networks (HWNI) operate in?

A

High Wire Networks is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.