Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 4.99
Mkt Cap
77.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
20.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
High Sierra Technologies Inc is a start-up that develops and expands its intellectual property portfolio with an emphasis on the recreational cannabis industry as well as the industrial hemp industry. The company owns two provisional patent applications for the production of new and novel cannabis products.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

High Sierra Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy High Sierra Technologies (HSTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of High Sierra Technologies (OTCQB: HSTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are High Sierra Technologies's (HSTI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for High Sierra Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for High Sierra Technologies (HSTI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for High Sierra Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for High Sierra Technologies (HSTI)?

A

The stock price for High Sierra Technologies (OTCQB: HSTI) is $3.75 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 20:16:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does High Sierra Technologies (HSTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for High Sierra Technologies.

Q

When is High Sierra Technologies (OTCQB:HSTI) reporting earnings?

A

High Sierra Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is High Sierra Technologies (HSTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for High Sierra Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does High Sierra Technologies (HSTI) operate in?

A

High Sierra Technologies is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.