Hirose Electric Co Ltd is a Japan-based company that manufactures and distributes electrical and electronic connectors for use in automotive, mobile communication, telecommunications, networking, and smart grid applications. Its product portfolio includes printed circuit boards, optical connectors, fiber optic cables, sealed connectors, microwave components, switches and sensors, modular jacks and plugs, integrated circuit cards and sockets, and coaxial cables. The firm generates revenue in Europe, Asia, and North America.