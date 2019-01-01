QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.97 - 31.45
Mkt Cap
3.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
61.65
Shares
99.6M
Outstanding
House Foods Group Inc is a Japan-based company which produces and sells processed foods including curry roux, and spices. It also diversifies into snacks, instant noodles, and retort pouch products. The company's segments include Spice / Seasoning / Processed Food Business, Health Food Business, International Food Business. The Spice / Seasoning / Processed Food Business contributes to the majority of the company's revenue.

House Foods Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy House Foods Group (HOFJF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of House Foods Group (OTCPK: HOFJF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are House Foods Group's (HOFJF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for House Foods Group.

Q

What is the target price for House Foods Group (HOFJF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for House Foods Group

Q

Current Stock Price for House Foods Group (HOFJF)?

A

The stock price for House Foods Group (OTCPK: HOFJF) is $31.45 last updated Tue Aug 03 2021 16:47:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does House Foods Group (HOFJF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for House Foods Group.

Q

When is House Foods Group (OTCPK:HOFJF) reporting earnings?

A

House Foods Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is House Foods Group (HOFJF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for House Foods Group.

Q

What sector and industry does House Foods Group (HOFJF) operate in?

A

House Foods Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.