Hochtief AG develops and constructs building and infrastructure projects. It works on complex projects in transportation, energy, urban infrastructure, and mining markets. It expands transportation networks with roads, bridges, and tunnels, or designs and constructs office buildings, hospitals, and power plants. The company leans on expertise and technical know-how in developing, financing, building, and operating in designated business areas. Also, it will partner with external groups to work on specific components of a project. Hochtief reports operating segments by regional divisions: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Americas and the Asia Pacific account for the majority of sales and are where most of the company's assets are located.