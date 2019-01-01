QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
4.65/6.28%
52 Wk
72.6 - 87.75
Mkt Cap
5B
Payout Ratio
67.41
Open
-
P/E
11.2
EPS
1.46
Shares
68.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hochtief AG develops and constructs building and infrastructure projects. It works on complex projects in transportation, energy, urban infrastructure, and mining markets. It expands transportation networks with roads, bridges, and tunnels, or designs and constructs office buildings, hospitals, and power plants. The company leans on expertise and technical know-how in developing, financing, building, and operating in designated business areas. Also, it will partner with external groups to work on specific components of a project. Hochtief reports operating segments by regional divisions: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The Americas and the Asia Pacific account for the majority of sales and are where most of the company's assets are located.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hochtief Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hochtief (HOCFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hochtief (OTCPK: HOCFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hochtief's (HOCFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hochtief.

Q

What is the target price for Hochtief (HOCFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hochtief

Q

Current Stock Price for Hochtief (HOCFF)?

A

The stock price for Hochtief (OTCPK: HOCFF) is $74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:39:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hochtief (HOCFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hochtief.

Q

When is Hochtief (OTCPK:HOCFF) reporting earnings?

A

Hochtief does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hochtief (HOCFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hochtief.

Q

What sector and industry does Hochtief (HOCFF) operate in?

A

Hochtief is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.